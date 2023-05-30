Double yellow weather alert issued for rain and storms in Alicante and Valencia provinces

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 1:28

Image of people walking in the rain in Spain. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

A double yellow weather alert has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, for rain and storms over two consecutive days in the provinces of Alicante and Valencia.

Based on the forecast predicted by the experts for the next few days, it would not be ruled out that it could be reactivated for one more afternoon.

Tuesday, May 30

Cloudy skies are expected at the start of Tuesday with clear openings developing in the afternoon along the northern half of the coast.

During the first half of the day there is a probability of scattered showers, occasionally with storms. Starting around midday, cloudiness of diurnal evolution will increase, with showers in the southern half and the rest of the interior.

This is what has caused the yellow warning to be reactivated between 10 am and 9 pm due to rains that could deposit up to 20 litres/m² in one hour.

The rain will be accompanied by storms with hail throughout the province of Alicante and inland south of Valencia. There is also a 100 per cent probability of rain in other parts of the northern half of the region.

There will not be very significant variations in temperatures, although the maximums in the southern half could drop slightly.

Wednesday, May 31

On Wednesday morning, cloudy skies will predominate. This cloudiness will bring showers and storms in points of the interior by midday. It is not ruled out that these could be locally strong.

For now, AEMET has not indicated that any alert will be activated, although according to the forecast it should not be ruled out as the day approaches. The minimum temperatures will be maintained and the maximum will increase.

Thursday, June 1

Looking ahead to the first day of June, cloudy intervals are expected in the morning in Castellón and Valencia, while the sky will be slightly cloudy in Alicante.

Cloudiness will develop through the day in points of the regional interior, where showers and storms are expected. These could again become locally strong.

Minimum temperatures will remain stable, while the maximum will drop, especially in the northern half of the Valencian Community.