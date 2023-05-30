Fines for drivers skyrocket in Spain thanks to new hidden cameras

By Max Greenhalgh • 30 May 2023 • 9:48

Speed camera and policeman Photo credit: Calpe town hall

The rollout of new cameras has seen fines for drivers increase.

Thanks to a new ‘hidden’ camera deployed on Spanish roads, driver fines have skyrocketed and increased by over 15%.

A report by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) showed the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) issued 5,542,178 fines in 2022 an increase of 15.6% on the fines handed out in 2021 (4,793,520).

The number one reason for a fine remained speeding which represented 66% of all fines.

Driving without a valid license, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving made up over 15% of all fines.

There was a reduction in the number of fines handed out for driving under the influence of drugs which saw a decrease of over 48%.

The numbers also dropped for driving while using a mobile phone and reckless driving, which saw a reduction of 13% and 3% respectively.

Andalucía saw the biggest increase in the number of fines handed out, with an increase of 42.8% when compared to the previous year’s figures. Over 1,402,101 reports of driving offences were recorded in Andalucía.

On Spanish roads, seat belts are mandatory for all the occupants of the vehicle and the speed limits are 120 km/h on dual carriageways and motorways, 90 km/h on all other roads and 30 km/h in built-up areas.