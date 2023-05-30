Fishermen from Alicante town of Denia discover fifth body in just over two months in their nets

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 20:42
Image of fishing boat in Denia port, Alicante.
Credit: Vicenç Salvador Torres Guerola/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
Fishermen working off the coast of Denia in Alicante province made a grim discovery this afternoon when they found a dead body in their nets.
According to sources from the trawler, when it was recovered, some seven miles from the shore, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and missing some body parts.
At around 2:50 pm, the boat docked at the port of Denia where Guardia Civil officers were waiting, accompanied by officers from the Local Police.
They were promptly joined by specialist forensic officers from the Guardia Civil, as well as a judge who arrived to oversee the removal of the body.
This is the fifth body to be found by fishing boats near Dénia in little more than two months. At the end of March, two more were discovered in nets while fishing off the coast of Denia.
They appeared in a time span of less than a day. The fishermen were about five miles off the coast of Denia and when they pulled up their nets, the bodies were trapped in them.
A similar incident happened on April 12. On that occasion, two bodies appeared when they pulled the catch out of the sea six miles from the coast.
These were also in an advanced state of decomposition. According to identification documents found on their person, they were two men of Nigerian nationality, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
