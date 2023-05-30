Former Sevilla FC player Quincy Promes caught trafficking 1,370 kilos of cocaine

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 23:50

Image of the former Sevilla FC player Quincy Promes. Credit: Елена Рыбакова/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Quincy Promes, the former Sevilla FC striker, is being prosecuted after being caught trafficking 1,370 kilos of cocaine in Belgium.

The Dutchman was allegedly involved in the importation of two shipments of a total of 1,370 kilos of cocaine that were seized in the city of Antwerp in January 2020, valued at €75 million.

After several investigations by the Amsterdam Criminal Investigation Department, the Prosecutor’s Office has decided to prosecute the footballer who represented Sevilla FC between 2018 and 2019.

Promes allegedly committed the crime after leaving the Andalucian capital. It occurred while he was playing Ajax, who dropped him in 2021 when he was accused of the attempted murder of his cousin.

As a result of this event, the drug trafficking plot in which the footballer is allegedly involved was uncovered. Quincy Promes stabbed his cousin in the leg and was subsequently arrested for it.

He was then charged with attempted murder for which the prosecution was seeking two years’ imprisonment. However, the stabbing was not considered to be attempted murder, as although he shouted that he wanted to kill him, he did so after stabbing him.

Despite not being charged at the time, it was decided to reopen the case because of the wiretapping carried out on Promes’s phone during the investigation.

The Court considered that there were more than sufficient grounds to link the event to a drug trafficking offence for two seizures of 650 and 720 kilos in January 2020, as reported by okdiario.com.

His lawyer commented: “I will provide a more detailed explanation at the hearing on Monday”. The question is whether the footballer will even come forward or not, as after his acquittal he fled to Russia to continue his sporting career. He currently plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.