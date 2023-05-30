It’s back: The long-awaited Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers Walk for Life!

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2023 • 12:03

Join in the charity Walk for Life on June 4. Image: Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers.

Thanks to the cooperation of the Town Hall especially Firmin Gonzales Rodriguez and the Local Police, Walk for Life will be held on Sunday, June 4.

This year the walk will start and finish at The Pink Ladies AACC regional office, Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre.

On June 4, registration starts at 10:30.AM in time for the walk at 11:45.AM. The walk will cover approximately 5 kilometres and everyone is encouraged to wear pink in memory of someone who lost their fight to this heinous disease, those still fighting it and not forgetting those who beat it and survived.

Registration fee is only €5 euros and sponsorship forms are available for those that wish to help raise much-needed funds to help in the fight against cancer.

ALL monies raised on the day will be donated to the AACC, the cancer charity for the people of the area.

Everyone is invited to join in.

For more information: Pop into the office on the lower floor of Flamenca Beach C.C, telephone the office on (+34) 865942795, telephone Maria on (+34) 6334887595, or email: info@pink-ladies.org.