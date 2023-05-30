Armed man arrested in Malaga's La Cala de Mijas after shooting Guardia Civil officer during standoff Close
Little Pod Association looks for sponsors

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2023 • 17:18

Looking for sponsors. Image: Little Pod Association.

THE ANIMAL charity, Little Pod Association, is looking for sponsors for their massive charity event on October 14 in Orihuela.

For a nominal sum, the charity will promote its sponsors all over social media, with videos plus continuous social media posts which are guaranteed to reach over 16 thousand social media users.

Sponsors will also receive a laminated poster confirming their support.

It’s an amazing advertising offer all for the price of €50 or as a big sponsor €100.

Little Pod aim to reduce the number of suffering animals and give them a second chance in a happy home, which is something they all deserve. Every cent helps.

The Crazy at Cucalos event for Little Pods is already receiving a colossal amount of interest. With live music from 1:00.PM until late, the charity event offers free admission with raffles, games, booze baskets, a tombola and much much more. Its grand cash prize raffle is offering a whopping €1000 cash prize.

Crazy at Cucalos venue is Los Cucalos restaurant at Avda de Montezenia, 1, Los Dolses, Orihuela Costa.

For more information or to be a sponsor email: caseyshaddock@gmail.com, telephone/WhatsApp (+34) 649 012 184 or CLICK HERE for the Facebook link.

