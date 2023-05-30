Marbella resident arrested after woman mysteriously falls to her death from fourth-floor window

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 20:02

Image of a National Police vehicle in Spain. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police in the Malaga city of Marbella for his alleged involvement in the death of a 46-year-old woman.

The victim reportedly fell from a fourth floor in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood of Marbella at around 4 am on Sunday, May 28. Her death is believed to have occurred under suspicious circumstances and is now being investigated.

She fell to her death from one of the windows of the detainee’s home who failed to report the incident to the emergency services after it happened.

According to larazon.es, the suspect attended Marbella Police Station on Monday 29, accompanied by his lawyer, while still only a witness. In a statement to the police, he informed them that the two of them had consumed narcotic substances.

Following a series of contradictions in his recollection of the incident, assisted by evidence collected by the investigators, the police decided to arrest the Marbella resident for his alleged involvement in a crime of murder.

As reported by the National Police, the investigation determined that there was no sentimental relationship between the two individuals.

Pending the results of a post-mortem examination being carried out on the woman’s body, the judicial officers from Marbella Police Station are keeping all lines of investigation open according to EFE.

A call to the 091 (Cimacc) emergency number alerted them that a woman had fallen to her death in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood of Marbella.

On arrival at the location, police officers found the lifeless body of the 46-year-old woman next to the building where the arrested man lives. She was lying face up parallel to the ground and surrounded by a pool of blood.

In the early stages of their investigation, the officers observed that one of the ropes on the first floor was broken and that the deceased woman had dragged some sheets with her as she fell.

The officers concluded that the woman had fallen from a height above the first floor. They identified several witnesses, including all the neighbours whose houses overlooked the place where the deceased woman had fallen.

All of them were questioned – except for a resident on the fourth floor, the arrested man – who was not at home but had left his door open.

After ringing the doorbell of this fourth-floor apartment, which the suspect left open, no one answered. Officers subsequently entered the property to check if anyone was there.

Once inside, the police tried to establish where the victim had fallen from. The living room window was closed. On a portable clothesline attached to a window, they found traces of hair, apparently similar to the hair of the woman who died, along with narcotic substances.