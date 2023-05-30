PP powers ahead: Partido Popular prevails in Axarquia elections

By Betty Henderson • 30 May 2023 • 11:00
Jesús Lupiáñez is the new Mayor of Velez-Malaga
Photo credit: Populares de Vélez-Málaga
THE Partido Popular (PP) emerged victorious across Axarquia in the nationwide local elections held on Sunday, May 28. The PP garnered 38,448 votes, securing 134 council seats. This surpasses the 23,921 votes and 124 councilors clinched by the rival Socialist Party (PSOE) in the elections.
Although the PSOE claimed victory in 15 towns, surpassing the PP’s triumph in 13, it was the PP that clinched power in key coastal towns including Rincon de la Victoria with Francisco Salado, Nerja with José Alberto Armijo, Torrox with Óscar Medina, and Algarrobo, with Natacha Rivas who all secured absolute majorities in the elections.
The PP also took Velez-Malaga in the elections, although a coalition was required. Jesús Lupiáñez is set to lead the council with Andalucía Por Sí or the Independent Group.
Voters also elected PP-majority councils in Canillas de Albaida, Canillas de Aceituno, Archez, Moclinejo, Cutar and Riogordo.
Meanwhile, the PSOE secured absolute victories in inland towns including Macharaviaya, Alfarnatejo, La Vinuela, Frigiliana, Iznate, Almachar, El Borge, Colmenar, Salares, Alfarnate, Sayalonga and Alcaucin.
Vox secured five council seats across Axarquía, including two in Rincón de la Victoria. Ciudadanos, on the other hand, only managed to secure two council seats in the region.
With both the PP and PSOE continuing to have influence across Axarquia, the elections have set the stage for a diverse political landscape, where different parties will collaborate to shape the region’s future.
