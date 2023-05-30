Royal couple spotted flying economy class to London

By Max Greenhalgh • 30 May 2023 • 8:44

Zara and Mike Tindall. Credit: Land Rover MENA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Royal couple Mike and Zara Tindall flew economy class from Nice to London.

Air passengers were shocked to find Royal couple Mike and Zara Tindall flying Air France economy class from Nice to London on Sunday evening.

The couple were returning from France after attending the Monaco Grand Prix.

Fellow passengers were said to be shocked that the famous Royals were in sitting in economy class and were chatting with other passengers.

James Smith, a fellow passenger, told The Sun:” Everyone left them to mind their own business. I chatted to Mike. He was very friendly and was a bit tired – probably from an after-party from the F1.”

Once on the flight, the couple were said to keep to themselves with Tara grabbing some sleep while Mike used his phone.

It isn’t the first time Mike has been spotted using budget travel options. Last month he was seen boarding an EasyJet flight to Ibiza

The Monaco Grand Prix was eventually won by Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen. British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came 4th and 5th respectively.

Verstappen leads the current F1 standings with Sergio Perez in second and Fernando Alonso in third. The next Grand Prix takes place in Spain on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.