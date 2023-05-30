Teacher loses job after online message to death-threat youths

By John Ensor • 30 May 2023 • 23:12

Facebook. credit Yuri Samoilov Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A man who posted a message on social media, after his wife and family were threatened with death and rape, has lost his job as a teacher.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Flynn, a primary school teacher was fired when he posted a Facebook message, which was reportedly contrary to the school’s social media guidelines, after his wife was threatened by a group of delinquents in Gillingham, Kent, writes Metro, Tuesday, May 30.

Mr Flynn’s wife Angela caught the gang attempting to steal a bike before the youths said they would rape and stab his family.

The teacher took to Facebook: ‘Four kids tried to steal a pushbike from my front garden. When challenged they were verbally abusive and threatening to my wife.

‘A chase ensued, one kid lost his shoes in the conflict. If this is your son, you may want to contact me before I contact the police. Twydall is a small place and I will find him sooner or later.

‘So, if you want to sort this out calmly, I suggest the parents PM me or I will sort this out my way.’

A day later it is understood the same gang returned to Mr Flynn’s property armed with a large rock but were spotted before they had a chance to throw it.

Two days after the offending message was posted, Twydall Primary School took the decision to remove Mr Flynn from his position citing safeguarding worries.

Mr Flynn has had to take on driving work as a temporary measure to support his disabled stepdaughter, and bemoaned that fact that despite being a victim, he was the one being punished.

As a teacher for 22 years, he is understandably concerned that he may never be able to return to the job that means so much to him: ‘I loved teaching, and this is certainly not the way I wanted to end my career.’

Mr Flynn admitted that when he posted the message, ‘adrenalin was running a little high. I had just been woken by my wife telling me someone had threatened to rape her. I wish I had worded it a bit differently, but I don’t regret looking out for my community.’

The problem is compounded by the fact that the couple have to look after her daughter Alexis, 20, who was paralysed from the neck down following a diving accident and requires round-the-clock care.

A spokesperson for Twydall school said: ‘We cannot discuss individual cases but incidents brought to our attention are fully investigated and acted upon in line with our policies and procedures, which align with Department for Education guidance.’

Mrs Flynn went on to explain that many residents in the area felt trapped in their homes due to the level of anti-social behaviour, while police are looking into the allegations of abuse she was subjected to.