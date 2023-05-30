UICC urges action on World No Tobacco Day to prevent 2.5 million tobacco-related cancer deaths

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 16:05

Image of a person lighting a cigarette. Credit: Nopphon_1987/Shutterstock.com

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is calling for greater action for World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday, 31 May, to prevent over 2.5 million cancer-related deaths due to tobacco.

This was announced today, Tuesday, May 30, in a statement released from its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

UICC is the leading global organisation committed to reducing the burden of cancer around the world. It works with WHO and civil society organisations at the international level and has developed a range of resources to support its 1,200+ members across 172 countries and territories in advocating for stronger tobacco control policies nationally.

According to Prof. Jeff Dunn, AO, the President of UICC: “While there is still much to do and we must remain vigilant, Australia is a prime example of what can be achieved if effective regulation is passed on taxation, advertising, packing, points of sale, raising awareness and protecting people from the effects of tobacco”.

UICC has also featured tobacco control on social media, in numerous articles published on its website and most recently in its podcast series, Let’s Talk Cancer, entitled “Tobacco and alcohol – manipulative marketing and how to counter it”.

"Where I'm from we have about 300,000 hectares of land devoted to tobacco growing. That's a lot of land that could be used for food crops." Ahead of #WorldNoTobaccoDay revisit this podcast with @YulDorotheo, ED of @SEATCAdotOrg. ➡️ https://t.co/V9XxYbLsCM#FoodNotTobacco #WNTD — Union for International #CancerControl (@uicc) May 29, 2023

This podcast and many of UICC’s articles highlight the insidious commercial interests that lie behind the sale and promotion of cigarettes. Tobacco companies prioritise profits over public health, employing aggressive marketing strategies that target vulnerable populations, including young people and low-income communities.

“Every day, thousands of people around the world die from tobacco-related illnesses. Countries have the tools at their disposal to oppose the marketing tactics of companies that sell these carcinogenic products and assist individuals to stop smoking – or never start”, explained Dr Cary Adams, the CEO of UICC.

In its statement, UICC emphasised the urgent need for governments, civil society and international organisations to join forces and see more countries implement proven anti-tobacco measures.

These are outlined by the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, to safeguard public health and counter tobacco companies’ harmful tactics that perpetuate the tobacco epidemic.