Yellow weather alert for strong storms extended in the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 22:03

Image of people walking on the street during rainfall. Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has extended the yellow weather alert for heavy rainfall in the south of the provinces of Valencia and the north of Alicante.

This advisory was activated last Monday, May 29, and it is not ruled out that it continues to last even longer if the rain continues to fall as expected for the rest of this week.

Showers and storms are expected to be locally strong, especially in towns like Alcoi or Alicante, where the storm probability is at 75 per cent.

Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday will begin with slightly cloudy skies developing into intervals of clouds in the southern third. Starting at around midday this will produce showers in the southern half and the rest of the interior.

As a result, the yellow warning will be in place between 12 midday and 7 pm due to the expectation of heavy rains and storms in the southern half of the Valencian territory.

Temperatures will not fluctuate much, although the maximums in the southern half could drop slightly. Winds will be variable and loose, blowing mainly from the east.

Thursday, June 1

On the first day of June, a yellow warning will be in effect for thunderstorms in the interior of the Community, where they could be locally heavy.

According to the AEMET forecast, however, rain is expected throughout the day and throughout the afternoon in most of the Valencian territory.

Daytime cloudiness will increase in inland areas of the region, where the heaviest rainfall is expected. Minimum temperatures will remain stable, while maximum temperatures will decrease, especially in the northern half of the Valencian Community.

Friday, June 2

No warnings for rain or possible thunderstorms are expected for Friday, although the showers are predicted to continue, especially from midday inland, where they could be locally heavy. There will be cloudy intervals in the morning, with clouds in the interior. Temperatures will remain unchanged.