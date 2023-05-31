Ana Obregon returns to Spain with her baby daughter

By John Ensor • 31 May 2023 • 23:36

Ana Obregon. Credit: 20minutos/creative Commons Attribution-share Alike 2.1 es

Presenter and actress, Ana Obregón, has returned From Florida with her baby daughter, after her birth by surrogacy in March.

Early on Wednesday, 31 May, Obregón landed at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport with the infant in her arms, she looked happy and ready to start her new life, writes Hola.

In 2020, Ana lost her only son, Aless, to cancer. Ana then became a mother to Ana Sandra by surrogacy, later announcing that her late son was the father. Although surrogacy is forbidden in Spain it is legal to adopt a child born abroad.

The Ana y los 7 star enjoyed her first months of motherhood in Miami since the baby girl was born on March 20. Obregón has taken some time out in a calm environment, away from the media attention that naturally surrounds the newly born child.

Her arrival has been much anticipated by family and media alike. Soon after her arrival three of Ana’s four siblings, Celia, Amalia and Javier García Obregón went to the actress’s home in La Moraleja to meet them. Legally the child is Ana’s adopted daughter.

Speaking about the youngster Amalia commented: ‘She’s super cute and very good,’ while Javier added: ‘She’s very well, she’s wonderful.’

There won’t be much time for Obregón to rest up, as well as bonding with her daughter, she has commitments to fulfil with the launch of her book El chico de las musarañas (The boy with the shrews), including a press conference and a book signing.

The book, which her son began to write during his illness and which she completed with a heart-rending account of the journey of a mother and her son. All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to her Foundation for cancer research.

The book also reveals the happy times she spent with her son at El Manatial, Ana Obregón’s house in Mallorca.

The hose holds a special place in Ana’s life, it was built by her father, who died last year, and was the place where she and son her spent the best summers of their lives.

When Aless was one month old he was taken there for the first time and was the place where he uttered his first words, took his first dips in the sea and spent his last summer.

With these emotive memories, Ana feels the need to return to Mallorca every summer where no doubt she will pass them on to her daughter Ana Sandra.