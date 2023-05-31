Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 31 May 2023 • 19:28
ASOS: Online fashion chain is €339 in the red
Photo credit: Asos
Rescue op ONLINE fashion firm Asos is raising £80 million (€93.2 million) from shareholders and borrowing £275 million (€320 million) from Bantry Bay Capital, which recently bailed out Superdry. Following £291million (€339 million) losses, the funding would give it “financial headroom” to return to profitability, Asos said.
Getting lower SPAIN’S Consumer Price Index (IPC) stood at 3.2 per cent in May, nine-tenths below April’s 4.1 per cent rate, the Institute of National Statistics (INE) announced, the lowest level since July 2021’s 2.9 per cent. The reduction was due to the moderation in food prices and lower fuel prices, INE said.
Top earner ALEX MAHON, chief executive of Channel 4 which narrowly avoided privatisation last year, could receive the channel’s highest-ever annual income. Mahon, who received a total of £1.2 million (€1.4 million) in 2021, could receive approximately £1.4 million (€1.6 million) for 2022 if she meets top performance targets.
New faces TELEFONICA added another three directors to the board of its Telefonica Audiovisual Digital (TAD) subsidiary, which is responsible for paid television channel Movistar Plus productions and key areas including the purchase of audiovisual rights. This was TAD’s second major renewal in the last two years.
Powering down ROLLS-ROYCE is planning cuts that could see the loss of around 3,000 jobs as the engineering giant revealed that it intended to transform “several areas” of the business. The announcement followed reports that the company has plans to merge several departments “to improve organisational efficiencies.”
