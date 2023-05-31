By David Laycock • 31 May 2023 • 9:16
Cabinet Office given more time to hand over Covid WhatsApp messages
Credit: STIs/Shutterstock.com
The Cabinet Office has been given until 4 pm today, May 31, to hand over unredacted transcriptions of WhatsApp messages and ministers’ diaries in the enquiry looking into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cabinet Office of the UK Government has insisted it no longer has the messages that are being requested by the pandemic handling enquiry, prompting accusations of a cover-up from opposition politicians. They also say that much of the information was irrelevant to the enquiry.
Keep Our NHS Public said on Twitter: “Our taxes pay politicians’ salaries. They work for us. We deserve the truth about the pandemic. Not another cover-up of the original cover-up. #WeDeserveTheTruth #Covid
The enquiry seeks to learn lessons from the UK’s pandemic response but is facing opposition from the government, with some suggesting they have something to hide. Labour says the evidence ‘must be found’.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party posted this on Twitter saying: “What have they got to hide? These legal battles and delaying tactics serve to undermine the Covid Inquiry. The missing evidence must be found and handed over if the whiff of a cover-up is to be avoided – so bereaved families get the answers they deserve.”
In the video in Angela Rayner‘s Tweet, UK Prime Minister is asked about getting into a legal battle with the pandemic enquiry, although Sunak has said that it is personal information that is being asked for and therefore the choice of the individual to hand it over.
Sunak also concedes in the video that ‘tens of thousands of documents have been handed over’ and that the government is confident in its approach to the refusal to hand over messages.
Some have argued that the requests for these messages are a targeted attack on ministers, and would in no way advance our understanding of best practices in pandemic response as the enquiry sets out to do.
Others believe that grieving families of covid victims deserve the full truth, with Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper saying on Twitter: “Any failure to hand over everything requested would make a mockery of this whole process and would be yet another insult to the millions of bereaved still waiting for justice.”
There seems to be some ambiguity in what the Cabinet Office has said about the requested documents, with them at once calling them irrelevant and then saying that they don’t have them. We will find out today if they are handed over to the enquiry.
