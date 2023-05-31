Crown jewel: Axarquia shines bright with incredible hotel occupancy rate

By Betty Henderson • 31 May 2023 • 10:00

Aechos’ President José Luque is delighted with May’s figures. Photo credit: Aechos

AXARQUIA has outshined the rest of the Costa del Sol with a staggering hotel occupancy rate that breaks previous records. As summer approaches, tourists have been flocking to the region, eager to bask in its beauty and soak up the sun, pushing hotel occupancy up.

According to a report released by the Costa del Sol Hoteliers Association (Aehcos), Axarquia’s hotels and tourist accommodation sites boasted an occupancy rate of more than 91 per cent during the month of May.

May’s statistics also reveal an impressive 8.2 per cent increase in hotel occupancy rates compared to the same period last year, signifying a resolute recovery in the tourism sector.

The surge in May’s hotel occupancy is thanks to several factors. The long weekend at the beginning of the month provided an excellent start, while temperate weather throughout the month and the return of international tourists also contributed to this remarkable feat.

According to Aechos’ forecast, June is expected to see continued success with a projected hotel occupancy rate of more than 85 per cent in the Nerja, surpassing the regional average. The rest of the region is also set to enjoy an occupancy rate of around 75 per cent.

José Luque, President of Aehcos, praised the figures, but warned those in the hospitality sector to stay vigilant in the face of a possible economic downturn.