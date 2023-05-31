Drunk lorry driver found to be four times over the limit near Huércal-Overa

By David Laycock • 31 May 2023 • 14:29

lorry driver four times over the legal alcohol limit. Credit: guardia civil

Caught weaving his way down the A-7 near Huércal-Overa, the lorry driver was found to be nearly four times over the legal limit it was reported today, May 31.

The incident occurred on the A-7 highway in Huercal-Overa, where the driver was intercepted while driving in a drunken stupor. Operating a heavy articulated vehicle, the driver registered a blood alcohol level of 1.03 milligrams per litre, as measured by the Traffic Department of Vera officials.

Authorities were alerted by a 112 call about the lorry’s erratic and dangerous manoeuvres as it travelled towards Murcia. Concerned about the risk posed to other road users and the driver’s own safety, the Civil Guard located the truck and escorted it to a secure location off the highway.

The driver, displaying obvious signs of intoxication, underwent mandatory breathalyser tests which gave positive results of 1.09 and 1.03 milligrams of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal upper limit in Spain for a commercial driver is 0.3 milligrams.

The driver is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a road safety infringement. The vehicle was immobilized, and the case was handed over to the appropriate courts in the Huércal-Overa judicial district.

The Civil Guard stated that the driver could face penalties including a prison sentence of 3 to 6 months or a community service sentence of between 31 and 90 days. Additionally, the driver may receive a driving ban of between one and four years.