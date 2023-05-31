Rotary royalty: Rotary International Mijas’ President heads to Andalucia conference

By Betty Henderson • 31 May 2023 • 10:00

President Christine got into the flamenco theme. Photo credit: Rotary International Mijas

ROTARY Mijas International’s President, Christine Graff, headed to the Rotary District 2203 Andalucia conference in El Rocio on Friday, May 19.

The gathering brought together over 100 Rotarians from across Andalucia to view presentations from five nominees competing for the prestigious position of Regional President of Rotary Andalucia.

The candidates went through a rigorous selection process, which included submitting personal questionnaires and a compelling three-minute video outlining their qualifications and Rotary career achievements, along with their participation in District, national, and international events over the past five years.

Following the conference’s conclusion, all attendees enjoyed a lively social evening which saw guests don their best flamenco attire.

Rotary Mijas Club, known for its multicultural appeal, hosts lunchtime meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month and welcomes new members.

Their last meeting on Tuesday, May 23 saw guests representing ten different countries come together to decide where to donate an impressive €6500 in funding. The recipients of the generous contribution are AFA, Caritas Mijas, Caritas Fuengirola, and Cruz Roja Mijas.