Rotary royalty: Rotary International Mijas’ President heads to Andalucia conference

By Betty Henderson • 31 May 2023 • 10:00
President Christine got into the flamenco theme.
Photo credit: Rotary International Mijas
ROTARY Mijas International’s President, Christine Graff, headed to the Rotary District 2203 Andalucia conference in El Rocio on Friday, May 19.
The gathering brought together over 100 Rotarians from across Andalucia to view presentations from five nominees competing for the prestigious position of Regional President of Rotary Andalucia.
The candidates went through a rigorous selection process, which included submitting personal questionnaires and a compelling three-minute video outlining their qualifications and Rotary career achievements, along with their participation in District, national, and international events over the past five years.
Following the conference’s conclusion, all attendees enjoyed a lively social evening which saw guests don their best flamenco attire.
Rotary Mijas Club, known for its multicultural appeal, hosts lunchtime meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month and welcomes new members.
Their last meeting on Tuesday, May 23 saw guests representing ten different countries come together to decide where to donate an impressive €6500 in funding. The recipients of the generous contribution are AFA, Caritas Mijas, Caritas Fuengirola, and Cruz Roja Mijas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.