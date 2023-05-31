‘Say hello to my little friend!’ Hollywood ‘A’ lister to be a dad at 83!

By John Ensor • 31 May 2023 • 16:49

Film legend: Al Pacino. Credit: Embajada de EE UU en la Argentina/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

After the recent news that Robert De Niro is to hear the patter of tiny feet at the ripe old age of 79, the news is just in that an even older fellow screen icon is set to be a dad again.

It was announced today that Al Pacino, at the grand old age of 83, is expecting a child with his girlfriend of 11 months, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah writes TMZ

Ms Alfallah, whose previous loves included Mick Jagger, is said to be eight months pregnant with Pacino’s child.

The news about Pacino comes hot on the heels of Robert De Niro’s recent revelation that he too is to become a father at 79. The two have starred together in films such as Heat, The Irishman, and in separate scenes in The Godfather.

Star of Scarface, Pacino has three other children, two with Beverly D’Angelo and one other with Jan Tarrant.

Fans took to social media to register their reactions: ‘True saying the older the fiddle, the sweeter the tune,’ said one.

One man lamented: ‘Hope for the wife and I yet…! Better start working on it, the old fishing tackle needs to be well oiled first….bit rusty at present….’

One couldn’t help humorously commenting: ‘Waking up in the middle of the night to a wet bed wondering who’s diaper needs changing him or the baby. Just eew.’

One final message said: ‘Congratulations! Bet he will not be nappy changing….’