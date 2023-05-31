‘Say hello to my little friend!’ Hollywood ‘A’ lister to be a dad at 83!

By John Ensor • 31 May 2023 • 16:49
Film legend: Al Pacino.
Credit: Embajada de EE UU en la Argentina/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
After the recent news that Robert De Niro is to hear the patter of tiny feet at the ripe old age of 79, the news is just in that an even older fellow screen icon is set to be a dad again.
It was announced today that Al Pacino, at the grand old age of 83, is expecting a child with his girlfriend of 11 months, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah writes TMZ
Ms Alfallah, whose previous loves included Mick Jagger, is said to be eight months pregnant with Pacino’s child.
The news about Pacino comes hot on the heels of Robert De Niro’s recent revelation that he too is to become a father at 79. The two have starred together in films such as Heat, The Irishman, and in separate scenes in The Godfather.
Star of Scarface, Pacino has three other children, two with Beverly D’Angelo and one other with Jan Tarrant.
Fans took to social media to register their reactions: ‘True saying the older the fiddle, the sweeter the tune,’ said one.
One man lamented: ‘Hope for the wife and I yet…! Better start working on it, the old fishing tackle needs to be well oiled first….bit rusty at present….’
One couldn’t help humorously commenting: ‘Waking up in the middle of the night to a wet bed wondering who’s diaper needs changing him or the baby. Just eew.’
One final message said: ‘Congratulations! Bet he will not be nappy changing….’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.