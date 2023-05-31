Show stopper! 73-year-old rocker Springsteen falls live on stage

By John Ensor • 31 May 2023 • 20:04

'The Boss' Credit: Rob DeMartin/Bruce Springsteen/Facebook.com

Age-defying veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen gave his fans a scare when he took a tumble mid-concert as band members feared for his safety.

The mishap happened on Saturday, May 27, as ‘The Boss’ was in the middle of his concert in Amsterdam as part of his ongoing European Tour.

Video footage shows the Born in the USA singer, guitar in hand, climbing up steps before missing the top one. He is seen crashing to his knees before rolling over onto his back.

The huge crowd of ardent fans let out a groan of disbelief before band members and the stage crew rally to his aid.

Once helped to his feet he indicated that he was fine and good-humouredly shouted: ‘Goodnight, everybody!’ much to the relief of a cheering crowd.

It is well documented that Springsteen‘s onstage presence and energy belie his 73 years, and fans reported that he continued the show in good spirits.

His current tour with the E Street Band has also seen him visit Dublin, Paris, Rome and the UK. Springsteen will enjoy a short break before taking in Zurich, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria, after which he will head back to the United States where the tour will continue.

The European tour kicked off in April when he wowed fans in Barcelona and was joined onstage by Michelle Obama and Steven Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw who supplied backing vocals.

Following his onstage fall one fan posted on Facebook: ‘How is he 73 though?!’ and later clarified ‘…I mean because he’s fit, still sounds absolutely amazing and running around the stage as if he wasn’t 73.’

The last release by The Boss was aptly entitled Only The Strong Survive, and it seems the old adage is true after all, you can’t keep a good man down.