Spain’s ‘Miura 1’ rocket will make European space history when it launches from Huelva

By Chris King • 31 May 2023 • 0:50
Image of the PLD Space rocket 'Miura 1'.
Credit: Twitter@PLD_Space
If everything goes according to plan, Spain will enter the history books of space navigation this Wednesday, May 31.
Developed by the Alicante-based company PLD Space, it will make its maiden flight in the early hours of this morning if the weather conditions are right.
Ya es oficial: ¡Por fin MIURA 1 SN1 está listo para volar!
· Nombre de Misión: MIURA 1 SN1 Test Flight· Ventana de Lanzamiento: 30 de mayo 08:00 / 31 de mayo 10:00 (CET)· Retransmisión en directo: 31 de mayo a partir de 05:30 (CET) en https://t.co/sZ1mrl7Ld6#VamosMIURA pic.twitter.com/cLYm0JknpK
— PLD Space (@PLD_Space) May 30, 2023
Its launch will mark a milestone not only for Spain but also for Europe as it will be the first recoverable suborbital private European vehicle ever sent into space.
In an official presentation document, as well as a YouTube video, PLD Space explained all about their project.
The takeoff announcement was made this morning, less than 24 hours in advance of a launch that is scheduled at 5:30 am. Weather conditions need to be perfect so that the wind does not affect the trajectory of the Miura 1.
¡Última actualización de MIURA 1 SN1 Test Flight!
*Síguenos en directo mañana 31 de mayo partir de 05:30 (CET) en: https://t.co/8oEOeO5053…
*Medidas de seguridad en zonas adyacentes a la base de lanzamiento: https://t.co/OVdtLspe5C#VamosMIURA
— PLD Space (@PLD_Space) May 30, 2023
A previous launch was attempted on May 21, but it was aborted precisely because of the weather conditions. It requires a surface speed of less than 20 km/h and the absence of windy weather in order to take off successfully.
The forecast for this Wednesday seems favourable and, in addition, it coincides with one of the pre-planned launch windows of between 8 am on Tuesday 30 and 10 am on Wednesday.
Although there may still be setbacks during the launch procedure – which lasts approximately 10 hours – PLD Space detailed that the Miura 1 “is ready to fly”.
It will take off from the facilities of the El Arenosillo Experiment Centre (CEDEA) of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA), in Moguer, Huelva.
“If we detect a minimal risk factor, the operation will be aborted and the next flight window will start from scratch”, said the co-founder and director of Launch, Raúl Torres, during the launch of the rocket in March.
Miura 1 is a micro-launcher rocket that will be used to put small satellites into orbit. It is 12.7m long, and 0.7m wide, powered by a TEPREL-B engine with a pressurized tank cycle.
It will weigh 2,500 kilograms at takeoff and has the capacity to carry a payload of up to 200 kilograms. Miura 1 has also been designed to carry cargo into space and return safely to Earth.
On its first mission, the Miura 1 will carry a 100kg payload from the German Centre for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity to a maximum altitude of 153km.
The rocket is expected to reach a speed of up to 2,700 km/h, and, upon re-entry into the atmosphere, deploy a parachute to break its fall into the ocean.
Afterwards, the PDL Space team will recover its rocket from the water with a boat. If all goes according to plan, Miura 1 will be one of the few reusable space launchers, along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon company, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Miura technicians ensure that 60 per cent of its components can be recovered.
