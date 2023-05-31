By David Laycock • 31 May 2023 • 13:06
Tammy Abraham could grab unique trophy treble at Roma
English striker Tammy Abraham is on course to bag a unique footballing treble today, May 31, as Roma take on Sevilla in the Europa League final.
The match will air tonight at 9 pm CET and will see Abraham try to add a third trophy to his cabinet having already won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, and the Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022.
He is having a wonderful run of success under José Mourinho at Roma and rates highly the coach who came under fire in the Premier League but is back to winning ways in Serie A.
Abraham believes that Mourinho instils the mentality that he needs to keep improving and that has earned him his nickname at Roma, Three Point Tammy. Roma are a little off the pace in their domestic league, currently in sixth place but Europa League glory could be theirs tonight.
Abraham’s second season at Roma hasn’t been as personally successful as his first. In his first season, he became the highest-scoring Englishman in a Serie A season. This season rumours are that he will depart but as yet he remains tight-lipped.
If he successfully wins the triple he will have company in an ex-teammate as Frank Khalid OBE reports on Twitter:
“If Roma win the Europa League and West Ham win the Conference League: Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri will be the first ever players to win all three European Cups”.
If Roma win the Europa League and West Ham win the Conference League:Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri will be the first ever players to win all three European Cups 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DyJun95e2W

— Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) May 31, 2023
— Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) May 31, 2023
The fact remains though, that if Roma do win tonight then it will be Tammy Abraham that achieves the European triple first, with Emerson Palmieri having the chance of coming a close second on June 7, when West Ham will take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.
