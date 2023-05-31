Tourists trap! Warning to stay away from rip-off Restaurant

By John Ensor • 31 May 2023 • 21:49

Diners beware. Credit: DK Oster Mykonos/Facebook.com

A restaurant in an idyllic tourist hotspot has become notorious for luring in unsuspecting holidaymakers, before serving bad food and charging unbelievably overpriced food and drinks.

The Dk Oyster Bar on the Greek island of Mykonos has become infamous for its deceptively inflated prices and then bullying innocent diners into settling bank-busting bills.

A quick check on the statistics on Tripadvisor shows that there are 342 ‘Excellent’ reviews compared to a staggering 802 ‘Terrible’ ones.

The online guide even issues a rare warning: ‘Tripadvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing. Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans.’

There are too many posts to list here but some include one outraged guest who posted: ‘Scammers!!!! Be aware!! If I could give them minus 10 stars I would. We will make sure everyone we know and don’t know don’t go there EVER!!! We got over charged BIG.’

They then proceeded to list some of the prices: ‘Cocktails $60 ea, beer $40, Crab legs $450, Cigar $180. Who in a world has prices like this. Don’t go there. They will find a way to overcharge you even if you just walk by……’

In another outrageous post from Chad A: ‘SCAM. Paid [€] 957 for 1 salad, 1 appetizer, 1 entre and two glasses of wine Staff try to intimidate you, menus are misleading and no itemized receipts are provided.’

And finally, one furious reviewer from 3 weeks ago stated: Dimitris Kalamaris is dangerous. A thief and a thug. Scam artists! Stay away! They refuse to provide you a menu and only tell you verbally what’s available and won’t tell You the price. Big surprise comes with the bill when you find out its $65 Euro for a single drink. We had 3 drinks and were charged $281 Euros.’

They then went on to describe the restaurants’ intimidation tactics: ‘What’s worse my girlfriend went to pay and they tried to steal from her and charge for drinks we didn’t even have. The owner was there himself and was directly involved and orchestrated this scam. When I went to confront of him, he and his team of bodyguards threatened me with physical harm.

The post concluded: ‘Their government needs to intervene. There is no place for this blatant crime.’