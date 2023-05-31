By David Laycock • 31 May 2023 • 11:54
Transgender protests against Prof Kathleen Stock at Oxford Union
Credit: Rebel Wisdom
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0
Transgender rights protesters gathered outside the Oxford Union yesterday, May 30, as Professor Stock, who has questioned the legitimacy of areas of the gender debate, arrived to deliver her address.
Professor Stock, who wrote a book in which she questioned the values of gender identity against biological sex, was determined to make her address despite the need for a security entourage. Darren Grimes wrote on Twitter:
“Kathleen Stock had to turn up to a university in Britain with a fleet of security guards. Her crime? Being a feminist that believes in sex-based rights, the protection of single-sex spaces and a desire to see an end to the medicalisation of children. These thugs are the fascists!”
Kathleen Stock had to turn up to a university in Britain with a fleet of security guards.Her crime?Being a feminist that believes in sex-based rights, the protection of single-sex spaces and a desire to see an end to the medicalisation of children.These thugs are the fascists! pic.twitter.com/5ipId2o48u
— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 30, 2023
Kathleen Stock had to turn up to a university in Britain with a fleet of security guards.Her crime?Being a feminist that believes in sex-based rights, the protection of single-sex spaces and a desire to see an end to the medicalisation of children.These thugs are the fascists! pic.twitter.com/5ipId2o48u
— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 30, 2023
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was keen to support her right to speak, saying on Twitter: “A free society requires free debate. @Docstockk‘s invitation to the @OxfordUnion should stand and students should be allowed to hear and debate her views. We mustn’t allow a small but vocal few to shut down discussion.”
A free society requires free debate.@Docstockk's invitation to the @OxfordUnion should stand and students should be allowed to hear and debate her views.
We mustn’t allow a small but vocal few to shut down discussion. https://t.co/dMlcsIoxpY
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 30, 2023
A free society requires free debate.@Docstockk's invitation to the @OxfordUnion should stand and students should be allowed to hear and debate her views.
We mustn’t allow a small but vocal few to shut down discussion. https://t.co/dMlcsIoxpY
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 30, 2023
Others though have described Professor Stock’s views as hate speech and protests from the Oxford University LGBTQ+ Society marched from the centre of Oxford to the Oxford Union in protest of her appearance. There were peaceful but noisy protests, which interrupted the Oxford Union address.
Reactions to Ms Stock’s book Material Girls: Why Reality Matters for Feminism, caused her to leave her job at the University of Sussex in 2021. She believes in the importance of public debate on controversial subjects.
Associate professor of sociology at The University of Oxford, Dr Michael Biggs believes that censorship on university campuses threatens everything that universities stand for but he has in the past had attempts to discuss and debate gender issues shut down.
Some protesters said that addresses like this one from Professor Stock attacked the very core of their rights as trans persons, but other voices would argue that to hear and discuss opinions you disagreed with is the only way to resolve differences and bridge divides.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.