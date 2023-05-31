Voices opposing summer general election in Spain

By David Laycock • 31 May 2023 • 7:50

Voices opposing snap summer general election in Spain Credit: Comdas/Shutterstock

Voices of politicians along with the voting public have been raised in opposition to the Spanish general election being brought forward to July 23, right in the middle of the summer holidays.

In his unprecedented call to hold general elections in the height of Summer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has raised concerns about the practicality and possible motives of holding a snap general election.

The dates between July 15, and Aug 15, generally represent the hottest months of the year in Spain and also the summer holiday season. Voters in some regions will face temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and more at the voting booth, while others will find themselves away from their voting constituencies on vacation.

In the autonomous region of Andalusia, it is outlawed to hold elections in July and August for both of the aforementioned reasons with attendance of hot polling stations adversely affecting the voting statistics for the 65+ age group. This has been seen by some as a ploy to demobilise conservative voters.

There will be certainly also voter abstinence and a heavy reliance on postal votes as people enjoy their summer holidays, with their minds a long way from politics and mainly focused on relaxing and staying cool.

Ana Rosa Quintana, TV pundit and political commentator, believes that Sánchez’s decision was taken without much consultation and will affect not only his party, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) but those in coalition with them.

With the left-wing coalition on shaky ground after a very poor result in the local elections last weekend, May 28, little time will be left to prepare a plan and form new alliances as a resurgent People’s Party look to regain power.

With politicians, the public and the polling stations finding themselves suddenly in the middle of political upheaval, the country prepares for a heated election in just over a month-and-a-halves time.