Woman gives birth in the middle of a street in Madrid

By Chris King • 31 May 2023 • 0:24

Image of the woman who gave birth in Madrid. Credit: Twitter@EmergenciasMad

As reported by Emergencias Madrid, a pregnant woman gave birth to her baby in the middle of a street in Madrid this Tuesday, May 30.

In a post on Twitter, accompanied by a video of the happy mother and her child, they wrote: ” A new woman from Madrid was born today on the street, at #Villaverde”.

“The mother was going to take a taxi but she didn’t have time. @SAMUR_PC has cut the cord and verified that mother and daughter were fine. They have been transferred to the maternity hospital on October 12. !! Congratulations!!” , it continued.

Una nueva madrileña ha nacido hoy en la calle, en #Villaverde. Su madre iba a coger un taxi pero no le ha dado tiempo. @SAMUR_PC ha cortado el cordón y comprobado que madre e hija estaban bien. Las han trasladado a la maternidad del hospital 12 de octubre. ¡Enhorabuena! pic.twitter.com/CDFIM3CDK2 — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) May 30, 2023

The unexpected birth occurred at No85 on Calle Villajoyosa in the Villaverde district of Spain’s capital city with the assistance of a nurse who, by chance, happened to be in the vicinity.

As the 28-year-old was out and about in the city, her waters broke and contractions quickly followed. The nurse rushed to her assistance from her realizing that she was going to start giving birth at any moment.

In a follow-up tweet, Emergencias Madrid wrote: ” It happened in Villajoyosa street and the #parto has been very fast. When @SAMUR_PC arrived, the baby had already been born with the help of a nurse who helped the mother on the street After cutting the cord they examined both of them and they were in perfect condition.”

Ha ocurrido en la calle Villajoyosa y el #parto ha sido muy rápido. Cuando ha llegado @SAMUR_PC la bebé ya había nacido con la ayuda de una enfermera que ha auxiliado a la madre en la calle. Tras cortar el cordón las han examinado a las dos y estaban en perfecto estado. pic.twitter.com/IR464qlUly — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) May 30, 2023

A member of the public alerted the Samur-Civil Protection health services who promptly deployed an ambulance to the location. The medical team cut the woman’s umbilical cord and she was transferred, along with her newborn baby girl, to the city’s 12 de Octubre Maternity Hospital.