By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2023 • 9:30

Almeria prepares its Municipal Beach Volleyball Sports Games. Image: Almeria City Council.

With the arrival of good weather, volleyball is one of the sports that diverts to the beach for players to enjoy on the sand.

Over the years, Almería has seen the growth of this discipline, which brings together a multitude of sportsmen and women at the grassroots level.

Now, the Municipal Beach Volleyball Sports Games are back and together the Municipal Sports Board and the Andalusian Volleyball Federation are working to make El Palmeral the epicentre of beach volleyball for a few days with the Municipal League.

The first tournament will start on June 10 and 11 with participation from the junior to the master categories. The second phase will take place on July 1 and 2 in El Palmeral.

For the first tournament, registrations, which are free of charge, must be made by sending an email to the address almeria@favoley.es. The deadline is June 7 at 3:00.PM.

For the second phase, those wishing to sign up have until June 28. For the second phase you can register by email and also on the beach at the organisers’ table, but you must do so 45 minutes before each match.

