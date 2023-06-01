Average fuel prices at pumps across Spain suddenly see an increase

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 22:20

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

According to data from the European Union (EU) Oil Bulletin, average fuel prices in Spain have moved in the wrong direction.

In the figures published this Thursday, June 1, the price of petrol has increased by 0.5 per cent in the last seven days, standing at €1,584/litre at pumps across the country. Diesel has also gone up by 0.4 per cent, reaching €1,415/litre.

Today’s data is calculated using prices collected from 11,400 service stations across the national territory. They have reversed a trend where both fuels had been falling slightly week after week.

Diesel especially had a notable movement, falling for 10 consecutive weeks before today. It is still 14.4 per cent cheaper than one year ago though.

After halting a five-week trend of reduced prices, petrol also costs an average of 10.4 per cent less than the same date in 2022.

At these current prices, filling a 55-litre tank with petrol would cost the motorist €87 and almost €78 in the case of diesel.

Compared to the rest of Europe, fuel prices in Spain are below the average registered in the European Union, where the average price is €1.719/litre for petrol and €1.54/litre for diesel. In the Eurozone, petrol currently stands at an average of €1.772/litre while diesel is €1.571/litre.