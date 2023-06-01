Axarquia NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquia region

By Betty Henderson • 01 June 2023 • 10:00
Dogs and owners look forward to the AAR annual Dog Show.
Photo credit: Diane McClelland
Ballot bonanza
Figures from the nationwide local elections held on Sunday, May 28 have revealed an increase in voter turnout in Axarquia since the last elections held in 2019. According to latest figures, the region saw an average turnout of 47 per cent.
Surf’s up
The Diputacion de Malaga is making waves again with the second edition of their thrilling ‘From North to Surf’ initiative. Offering 23 free courses in surfing, windsurfing, and paddleboarding, this coastal adventure boasts 204 spots for sports enthusiasts. Sign-up online.
Paws & applause
Save the date because the Axarquia Animal Rescue charity (AAR) has announced a date for their popular annual dog show. This year’s event is set to take place on Sunday, October 29 at Puerta Niza in Benajarafe. Details to follow.
Statue spectacle
Authorities have unveiled a statue in Velez-Malaga dedicated to the town’s cultural gem, Maria Zambrano. The statue faithfully captures the philosopher’s actual height and is accompanied by her loyal cat companion as well as a plaque featuring a quote by Zambrano.
Donation drive
Health providers in Competa are holding a blood donation drive on Friday, June 9 from 5pm until 9pm in the town’s Fabrica de las Bragas. Anyone able to donate blood is invited to come forward and support the blood bank.
Road safety
Nerja’s mobile roadworthy vehicle inspection (ITV) service for mopeds returns to the town on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. Motorists can book an appointment at www.itvcita.com or call 959999999. The ITV must be renewed every two years.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.