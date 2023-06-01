Axarquia NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquia region

By Betty Henderson • 01 June 2023 • 10:00

Dogs and owners look forward to the AAR annual Dog Show. Photo credit: Diane McClelland

Ballot bonanza

Figures from the nationwide local elections held on Sunday, May 28 have revealed an increase in voter turnout in Axarquia since the last elections held in 2019. According to latest figures, the region saw an average turnout of 47 per cent.

Surf’s up

The Diputacion de Malaga is making waves again with the second edition of their thrilling ‘From North to Surf’ initiative. Offering 23 free courses in surfing, windsurfing, and paddleboarding, this coastal adventure boasts 204 spots for sports enthusiasts. Sign-up online.

Paws & applause

Save the date because the Axarquia Animal Rescue charity (AAR) has announced a date for their popular annual dog show. This year’s event is set to take place on Sunday, October 29 at Puerta Niza in Benajarafe. Details to follow.

Statue spectacle

Authorities have unveiled a statue in Velez-Malaga dedicated to the town’s cultural gem, Maria Zambrano. The statue faithfully captures the philosopher’s actual height and is accompanied by her loyal cat companion as well as a plaque featuring a quote by Zambrano.

Donation drive

Health providers in Competa are holding a blood donation drive on Friday, June 9 from 5pm until 9pm in the town’s Fabrica de las Bragas. Anyone able to donate blood is invited to come forward and support the blood bank.

Road safety

Nerja’s mobile roadworthy vehicle inspection (ITV) service for mopeds returns to the town on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. Motorists can book an appointment at www.itvcita.com or call 959999999. The ITV must be renewed every two years.