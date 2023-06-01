By David Laycock • 01 June 2023 • 11:10
Man arrested: Beach incident in Bournemouth leaves 2 children dead
Credit: Twitter @robinmadhav
A man in his 40s has been arrested for the alleged manslaughter of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy as eight others were treated for lesser injuries in an unspecified incident near a pier in Bournemouth, May 31.
Dorset Police released a statement saying they received a report of the incident at 4:32 pm yesterday and that the two victims had died from their injuries in hospital.
About 30 minutes earlier lifeguards had been seen urging people to clear the beach and then air ambulances began to arrive at the scene. The lifeguards were also spotted on jet skis and boats, searching the water for casualties.
The incident took place on a very busy day in the school half-term holidays and as the incident unfolded onlookers were horrified to realise that a serious event had occurred.
Local MP Conor Burns posted a statement on Twitter saying: “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening. A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present. Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”
Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening. A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present. Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.
— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) May 31, 2023
Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening. A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present. Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.
— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) May 31, 2023
We will keep you informed as we find out more about what happened yesterday in Bournemouth.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.