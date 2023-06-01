Armed man arrested in Malaga's La Cala de Mijas after shooting Guardia Civil officer during standoff Close
Beach incident in Bournemouth leaves 2 children dead

By David Laycock • 01 June 2023 • 11:10

Police attend fatal incident on Bournemouth beach

Man arrested: Beach incident in Bournemouth leaves 2 children dead Credit: Twitter @robinmadhav

A man in his 40s has been arrested for the alleged manslaughter of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy as eight others were treated for lesser injuries in an unspecified incident near a pier in Bournemouth, May 31.

Dorset Police released a statement saying they received a report of the incident at 4:32 pm yesterday and that the two victims had died from their injuries in hospital.

About 30 minutes earlier lifeguards had been seen urging people to clear the beach and then air ambulances began to arrive at the scene. The lifeguards were also spotted on jet skis and boats, searching the water for casualties.

The incident took place on a very busy day in the school half-term holidays and as the incident unfolded onlookers were horrified to realise that a serious event had occurred.

Local MP Conor Burns posted a statement on Twitter saying: “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening. A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present. Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”

We will keep you informed as we find out more about what happened yesterday in Bournemouth.

