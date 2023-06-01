British pedestrian killed in Barcelona after being knocked down by a tram

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 19:42

Image of a tram in Barcelona. Credit: Christian Liebscher (Platte)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A British man died last night, Wednesday, May 31, in the Spanish city of Barcelona after being knocked down by a tram.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm as the man was walking at No10 Avenida Diagonal, near the city’s Diagonal Mar shopping centre, between the Maresme and Fórum tram stations.

He has since been confirmed by town hall sources as a 57-year-old from Scotland, according to The Mirror.

It is not known whether the unidentified victim had possibly attended the Pet Shop Boys concert which had taken place earlier in the Parc del Forum.

The iconic ’80s duo performed there as part of the Primavera Sound 2023 music festival on the opening night and the man’s death took place at the same time as large crowds of fans were making their way out from the venue.

Members of the emergency services were deployed to the location, including teams from the Accident Prevention and Investigation Unit (UIPA) of the Urban Police, the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), and the Barcelona Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the tram company though insisted to the local press that at the time of the incident, the man had been walking in the opposite direction to those exiting the concert, according to cadenaser.com.

Another unnamed person who was with the man at the time of the accident is reportedly receiving psychological assistance after also suffering injuries.

“TRAM wishes to convey its condolences to the family and friends of the fatal victim of the accident that took place last night in Trambesòs”, wrote the tram operator in a translated tweet this morning.

An investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident has been launched by Barcelona Urban Guard. Video footage recorded by the tram operator has been handed to the authorities to assist with their investigation.

Wednesday’s was the ninth traffic fatality so far this year in the city.