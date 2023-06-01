By Glenn Wickman • 01 June 2023 • 8:39

Image by Juicy September/Shutterstock

TEACHERS at schools, colleges and universities in the Valencia Region are rushing to learn about the ins and outs of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in an effort to stop students from using it to cheat in their coursework.

Programmes such as ChatGPT, which enables users to generate all kinds of text on almost any topic and in any style based on a wealth of information found on the internet, are reportedly already being used by pupils to create essays to submit as part of their assessment without any effort whatsoever.

Education centres report that they have begun detecting these cases and warn that often the text generated is incoherent, the language does not fit the topic, points are sometimes mentioned that are not developed, and the programme creates URLs for bibliographies that do not exist.

A number of students have already been caught out, including one case where the teacher became suspicious when faced with an essay and asked ChatGPT if the student had used the technology to create it, to which the programme replied affirmatively and the student failed the assessment.