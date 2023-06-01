Fair rubbish rate

By Glenn Wickman • 01 June 2023 • 8:47

Image by Emaya

PALMA municipal rubbish collection company Emaya is currently working towards implementing a new ‘fair rate’ scheme.

The tariff will be launched over the next few months and will charge those who generate more refuse, mainly businesses, more for the service while users who recycle will obtain discounts.

Emaya has reportedly been working on the tarifa justa project for several years, carrying out reports, surveys and meetings with more than 50 organisations to define the best method.

The main obstacle so far has been finding and applying a reliable and practical system to control the volume of waste, especially among large producers.

To do so, Emaya has announced that the ‘door to door’ collection service would have to be extended to private businesses as well as private households.

Palma Town Hall has added that the first step is to install organic waste containers throughout the city that are accessed with a resident’s card and send the information straight to Emaya, who will then apply the discounts to users’ rubbish collection bills.

A similar system will be applied at the ‘green point’ recycling sites.