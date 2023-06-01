Firefighters tackle Scottish wildfire visible from space.

By Max Greenhalgh • 01 June 2023 • 9:46

Fire engine and fire fighter Image: Ceri Breeze Shutterstock.com

Fire in Scottish highlands is on its way to being the UK’s largest-ever wildfire.

After 4 days of tackling a wildfire in the Scottish Highlands, officials have said the fire could be the largest wildfire ever recorded in the UK.

The fire originally broke out at Cannich near Inverness on Sunday. Since then it has grown to an area measuring 24 square miles.

The fire is so large it is visible from space and has been photographed by NASA.

30 firefighters from across the Highlands area are still at the scene fighting the blaze, along with a water bombing helicopter and landowners Forestry Land Scotland and the RSPB.

Two firefighters who were injured and hospitalised have since been released from hospital.

The Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton, said the fire was “estimated to become the largest by area on record.”

Hamilton continued. “What we do know we can do is boost wildlife resilience in vulnerable areas. Managing fuel load on these landscapes protects people, property and habitat.”

The Scottish Fire and rescue service issued a statement saying: “It is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and follow the countryside code.”

Police Scotland and NHS Highland have urged people who live nearby to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.