Huge gas explosion in Sevilla

By John Ensor • 01 June 2023 • 15:15

Guardia Civil attend scene of explosion. Credit: Emergencias 112/Twitter.com

A huge gas explosion rocked a community in Sevilla today and has left two workmen hospitalised.

On Thursday, June 1, two workmen were rushed to hospital after a massive gas explosion occurred during the construction of a well, near Ecija, Sevilla, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

The incident is believed to have occurred when a gas bottle exploded while a 130-metre-deep artisan well was under construction, where it appears the drilling rig caught fire.

The alarm was raised at around 9:10 am today and reported that a drilling machine was on fire due to a gas explosion while the work was taking place in a grove of almond trees.

It is understood that the two injured workmen were rushed to seek medical help before emergency services arrived at the site.

When firefighters arrived at the scene of the emergency, they reported that the blaze had reached a height of 13 metres. In attendance with the fire brigade were the local police, the national police and the Guardia Civil.

Both injured men suffered burns and were initially taken to the health centre in Palma del Río Córdoba. One of the men is in a serious condition and was taken by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville. The other man was admitted to the hospital in Cordoba where his injuries are described as minor.