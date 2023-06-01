By Marisa Moreno • 01 June 2023 • 7:42
Image - Alexander Gatsenko/shutterstock
Many foreigners are thinking of having EU citizenship to avoid the inconveniences of extending their Spanish residency.
There are several possibilities to apply for Spanish nationality, depending on your situation.
Following I will explain to you the options you can choose:
The citizenship by legal residence
Obtaining nationality by residence requires the residence of the person in Spain during the required residence period, depending on the case, legally, continuously, and immediately prior to the request, as well as compliance with the requirements of good civic conduct and integration.
The general requirement is a legal and continuous residence in Spain for at least 10 years prior to the application. There are several cases when the residence term can be reduced:
Citizenship by option:
The other option is to apply for Spanish citizenship by the law of democratic memory. By this law, the following individuals can apply for Spanish citizenship:
Marisa Moreno Castillo
Consul of Denmark and senior partner at Just Law Solicitors
www.justlawsolicitors.com
contact@justlawsolicitors.com
