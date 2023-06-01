By Marisa Moreno • 01 June 2023 • 7:42

Image - Alexander Gatsenko/shutterstock

Many foreigners are thinking of having EU citizenship to avoid the inconveniences of extending their Spanish residency.

There are several possibilities to apply for Spanish nationality, depending on your situation.

Following I will explain to you the options you can choose:

The citizenship by legal residence

Obtaining nationality by residence requires the residence of the person in Spain during the required residence period, depending on the case, legally, continuously, and immediately prior to the request, as well as compliance with the requirements of good civic conduct and integration.

The general requirement is a legal and continuous residence in Spain for at least 10 years prior to the application. There are several cases when the residence term can be reduced:

Citizenship by option:

Those who are or have been subject to the custody of a Spanish citizen.

Those whose father or mother was originally Spanish and born in Spain.

Persons for whom the determination of filiation or birth in Spain occurred after the 18th. In this case, the right to citizenship exists for two years since the determination of filiation or birth.

Those persons whose adoption by Spanish citizens occurs after the 18th. In this case, the right exists until 20 years old.

The other option is to apply for Spanish citizenship by the law of democratic memory. By this law, the following individuals can apply for Spanish citizenship:

Those who were born outside of Spain to a father or mother, grandfather or grandmother, who were originally Spanish.

Those who were born outside of Spain to a father or mother, grandfather or grandmother, who were originally Spanish and, as a result of experiencing exile due to political, ideological, or belief-related reasons, or due to sexual orientation and identity, have lost or renounced their Spanish nationality, may opt for Spanish nationality.

Children born abroad to Spanish women who lost their nationality by marrying foreigners before the entry into force of the 1978 Constitution.

Adult children of Spanish nationals who have been recognized as their original nationality through the right of option.

Marisa Moreno Castillo

Consul of Denmark and senior partner at Just Law Solicitors

www.justlawsolicitors.com

contact@justlawsolicitors.com