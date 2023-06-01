Kim Cattrall to reprise role in Sex and the City spin-off

By Max Greenhalgh • 01 June 2023 • 9:27
Kim Cattrall.
Photo Credit: photo by Alan Light, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The actor will appear in the second series of ‘And Just Like That’ airing in June.
Actor Kim Cattrall is rumoured to have reprised her role as Samantha in the second series of the Sex and the City spin-off.
Variety has reported that Samantha will appear in one scene in the new series of ‘And Just Like That’.
The first series of the spin-off show did not star Cattrall, with her absence written as her character living in London.
Variety reported that the actor shot her scene without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.
There have been persistent rumours of tensions between Cattrall and fellow star Sarah Jessica Parker with the two not on speaking terms.
The true nature of their relationship and the reason behind the falling out has never been confirmed by either party.
Speaking to Piers Morgan about the feud Cattrall said: “I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”
Parker responded to the Morgan interview by saying she was “heartbroken”.
Sex and City ran for 6 series and had 2 spin-off movies. Adapted from newspaper columns and a 1996 book by Candace Bushnell the show was a major hit and was nominated for over 50 Emmy awards over the 6 series.
