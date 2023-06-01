Lionel Messi CONFIRMED to be leaving PSG

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 17:52

Image of Lionel Messi. Credit: Maciej Rogowski Photo/Shutterstock.com

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier confirmed this Thursday, June 1, that Lionel Messi will play his final game for the Ligue 1 giants this coming Saturday 3 against Clermont at the Parc des Princes.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”, said the PSG coach during today’s press conference.

The news will not come as a huge shock to the world of football as rumours of the 35-year-old Argentinian superstar’s departure had been rife for several weeks.

Messi signed for the Parisians in 2021 after basically being forced out of Barcelona as a result of the club’s financial situation. He embarked on a two-year deal with the French side, helping them win the league in both seasons along with the French Cup.

During his spell in Paris, Messi made 75 appearances in all competitions, returning an impressive 32 goals. However, his efforts were not appreciated by the fans, who turned against him following his triumphant return from Qatar as a World Cup winner with his country, who ironically defeated France in the final on penalties.

After making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia recently, the Argentine was suspended by the club. The ban was subsequently lifted, but now, Messi is finally heading out of the exit doors.

There is no indication as to Messi’s next destination although he has always openly declared his love for Barcelona and his desire to retire at the Catalan club.

Barcelona boss Xavi confirmed earlier this week that talks had taken place with Messi over a return to Spain. “I told the president that Messi’s return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide, it’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes”, he admitted.

Recent unconfirmed reports in the French media had him joining Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia on a mammoth deal. Such a move would see him in direct competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade there with Al-Nassr.

Galtier also spoke of the situation surrounding their goalkeeper Sergio Rico. He is currently hospitalised in a serious condition in the Spanish city of Sevilla after a horse-riding accident.