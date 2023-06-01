Local happenings with Nicole King

By Nicole King • 01 June 2023 • 8:35

Intern time - recording MN399 Marbella Now

I enjoy watching Ted Talks so I’m quite enthused that Amine Berraoui and Ali Parandeh have organised a TEDx event at the Andalucia Lab for the 9th of June.

“Ted Talks” have become a respected and validated resource for sharing concepts by way of short and powerful talks; a “TEDx” is an independently organised event that follows the same criteria and guidelines. In tonight’s new Marbella Now (MN399), Amine explains what we can expect and who will most benefit from the experience: which is basically all of us, whether it be for personal or professional development.

Have you ever heard of the Solheim Cup? I hadn’t until recently so for those of you like me: it’s a tournament between European and American golfers, just for women. It’s the female equivalent of the Ryder’s Cup so to speak and this year, thanks to the tireless efforts and passionate dream of Alicia Garrido, is being held here on the Costa del Sol. Alicia joins me to explain the activities and entertainment we can expect and suggests that we don’t leave it too long to get our tickets as 75,000 have already been sold. Ps. If you’d like to be a sponsor, it’s not too late.

If, however, you would like to star on a TV show you’ll be interested to meet Katie and Jamie of Red Sauce TV who are over here casting for Channel 5. Join me at the Business 1st breakfast where I had a chance to interview them so you can find out more about this potentially exciting opportunity!

In this episode, we visit a new hotel that just opened for the active over 50s called The Flag. The amenities, installations and views are undeniably impressive and I particularly like that it’s a family-owned and run business. I enjoyed meeting and interviewing one of the daughters, Eike, who is the hotel’s General Manager. They have a restaurant “7M” that is open to the public and includes vegetarian and vegan options, which is most thoughtful.

My CIT Marbella guest of the week is a tailor. I was expecting to welcome an older gentleman but Arturo of Age BeSpoke is surprisingly young. Having pursued business studies he changed his hand to fashion during the lockdown with a clear mind to offering his “BeSpoke” made-to-measure designs along the Costa del Sol; he has clearly found his niche.

To finish off the programme I welcome back Isabella Magdala, psychologist, sexologist, renowned author and collaborator with magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Elle. Our topic of conversation is “the imposter syndrome”, please check out her past interviews on my show as they’re always on relevant and poignant topics.

A big thank you to my interns Sophia and Selina for their help and joviality, to the RTV Marbella crew, to my guests for sharing their time with us and of course to you, for watching, liking and sharing. #BetterTogether