Madeleine McCann: New clues found in Algarve dam search

By David Laycock • 01 June 2023 • 12:45

Credit: findmadeleine.com

Police in Portugal have uncovered more clues today, June 1, as the search for answers over Madeleine McCann’s disappearance in 2007 in the Algarve.

A number of items have been uncovered whilst detectives search the Arade Dam in southern Portugal where convicted German burglar and child sex offender was known to spend time.

The man previously only known as Christian B due to German privacy laws, moved to Portugal as a teenager and the remote dam, 31 miles from Praia da Luz was a favourite spot of his. He was last year revealed to be Christian Brueckner.

German police have reported that a number of items were recovered from the area and are due to be evaluated over the coming days. The investigation is being carried out back in Germany though and said that the investigation into the now 46-year-old Christian Brueckner is expected to be long.

The current search location was identified in photos belonging to the suspect but police have scoured through thousands of photos which reveal other sites for possible investigation. Apparently, the photo of the Arade Dam coupled with a tip-off directed police to the site.

The suspect is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence in Germany for the rape of a pensioner near Praia de Luz, the same part of Portugal from which Maddie disappeared. He denies any culpability in the case of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

We will keep you up to date on any revelations made regarding the items discovered at the dam.