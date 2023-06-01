Madrid on maximum alert for major storms

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 15:54
Image of a sign warning of bad weather.
Credit: Serget Nivens/Shutterstock.com
According to the latest weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Madrid has been placed on the highest possible alert due to heavy rainfall and storms.
Tiempo previsto en Madrid desde 01-06-2023 hasta 07-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/UN8UlhSjEN pic.twitter.com/i5WPp5c7mV
— AEMET_Madrid (@AEMET_Madrid) June 1, 2023
This inclement weather has already hit the north of Spain badly and is now said by the experts to be moving towards the capital where showers could be particularly strong today, Thursday, June 1.
The city experienced torrential downpours last Monday, May 30 which caused the closure of several lines on the Metro, along with major roads.
01/06 14:36 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Comun. Madrid. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 14:36 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/tJfsjg6sMJ https://t.co/TwJ9RX0dNf
— AEMET_Madrid (@AEMET_Madrid) June 1, 2023
As shown in the AEMET weather forecast for the community of Madrid: “Cloudy intervals with abundant evolutionary cloudiness. Showers and storms, which will be locally strong and with a probability of hail”.
“Minimum temperatures without changes or in slight increase and maximum temperatures without changes or in slight decrease. Variable light winds, with more intense gusts associated with storms”, it continued.
AEMET warned that the intensity of today’s rainfall in Madrid could be enormous and even record-breaking. Hailstorms are also predicted which would seriously affect the safety and mobility of citizens. As a result, the authorities have advised people not to travel too far from their homes.
