Man killed in Valencian town of Llíria after being struck on the head by a model aircraft

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 16:21

Image of model aircraft at Club Ala RC in Lliria, Valencia. Credit: Google maps - Cris

A man was killed in the municipality of Llíria this morning, Thursday, June 1, after being struck on the head by a model aircraft in the Valencian municipality.

The tragic incident occurred at around 10:15 am in the small community of La Joliesa. Initial reports suggested that the 65-year-old was at the Club Ala RC – which was a facility used by model aircraft enthusiasts – preparing to fly his own plane.

Guardia Civil patrols were deployed to the area after being alerted to the accident. On arrival, after verifying what had happened, they requested the attendance of the Lliria Judicial Police team, as reported by levante-emv.com.

It is believed that the deceased man had only just retired just a few days ago. He apparently crossed the runway used for the small aircraft to land without realising that another member of their club was also landing their plane, which subsequently struck him on the head. As is the protocol in such instances, the Judicial Police team have taken control of the investigation into the accident. They will be responsible for determining the circumstances surrounding the death. The duty court was duly notified by the Guardia Civil of the man’s passing after which, a coroner confirmed the man’s death. His body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) where a post-mortem examination will be performed.