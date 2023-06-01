Police storm Ryanair flight in Manchester

By Max Greenhalgh • 01 June 2023 • 11:15
police office
Image: Lock Earn Shutterstock.com
The man was escorted from Ryanair flight after it lands in Manchester by police.
Police boarded a Ryanair flight from Mallorca as it landed in Manchester to arrest a man for smoking on board.
A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The crew of this flight from Palma to Manchester called ahead for police assistance after a passenger was found smoking onboard. The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police upon landing at Manchester Airport.”
According to a witness on board, the man started smoking 20 minutes into the flight.
A fellow passenger on the flight said: “One of the flight attendants could smell smoke coming from the toilet. They took all his details and then announced it to the whole plane.
“I was really pleased because they’d named and shamed the person. If you’re willing to have a smoke and put 180 souls on board lives at risk, then you should be named and shamed.”
Ryanair confirmed the passenger has been banned from flying from the airline but he will not face prosecution.
The low-cost airline has recently come under criticism in Mallorca for charging passengers for bringing two traditional pasties onboard.
The airline has been asked to attend a meeting with the Balearic government following the incident.
