By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2023 • 16:39

Some of Almeria's lighthouses are much more than maritime signals. Image: APA.

Some of the lighthouses managed by the Almería Port Authority (APA) are much more than maritime signals: they are unique places, including museums facing the sea.

The president of the APA, Rosario Soto, confirmed: “All Almerians and visitors have the doors of the Almería Lighthouse, the Mesa Roldán Lighthouse in Carboneras and the Sabinal Lighthouse in El Ejido open.”

“You can visit them as a group for free from Monday to Friday. They are true treasures of our coast, some with more than a century and a half of history, which continue to fulfil their main mission.”

Visits to the lighthouses are for groups of up to 25 people and can be booked through the APA website: https://apalmeria.com/

The lighthouse in Mojácar was lit on September 22, 2021, and is located on the north slope of Cerro del Moro Manco. This facility stands out for its modern architecture and Mediterranean appearance and its scope of action covers from Playa Macenas to Águilas in Murcia.

The Mesa Roldán in Carboneras was illuminated in 1863, replacing the bonfires that were lit at the top of the watchtower. This lighthouse and its surroundings are located within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park and are one of the most beautiful viewpoints of this natural space.