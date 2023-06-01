Start your summer at La Scala’s Summer Ball

By Laura Kemp • 01 June 2023 • 9:00
Known for incredible Italian dishes and a wonderful atmosphere, La Scala Marbella is the perfect location to spend a summer evening. The team are excited to present La Scala’s Summer Ball on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm, featuring a four-course speciality menu and entertainment from the one and only Paul Maxwell ‘The Piano Man’.
You will be met with bubbles and aperitif on arrival, and an exclusive speciality menu including high-quality wine. You can choose from their excellent selection of starters, mains and desserts, including a trio of salmon, confit duck, hand-dived scallops, or Norfolk Mardler crispy goat’s cheese. The incredible choice of main courses includes lobster and turbot, woodland mushroom pappardelle, succulent spring baby lamb rack, Sous Vide monkfish and prosciutto, and Tournedos beef Rossini.
The delicious desserts on the menu include a dark chocolate sphere with salted caramel, frozen raspberry parfait, and a French cinnamon apricot tarte tatin. Enjoy the wonderful Italian garden ambience as you sip on your wine while watching the Mediterranean sunset.
La Scala uses the freshest Italian ingredients of the highest quality for their dishes, all inspired by authenticity, flavour, and ambience in an elegant setting. The friendly staff are here to cater to your every need, bringing Italy to your plates – and your hearts!
Guests will be entertained by international performer Paul Maxwell, known as ‘The Piano Man’, providing an evening not to be missed. With tickets now on sale and already being booked up, be sure to make your reservations now and dress to impress! See you on the red carpet…
Date and time: Saturday, June 17, 7pm
Price: €95 per person
Address: La Scala, Urb. Real de Zaragoza, 62, 29604 Marbella, Málaga
Booking and reservations: Click here or call +34 951 569 362 after 2pm
