The Costa del Sol fights the evil of Cancer at Villa Tiberio

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 June 2023 • 8:30

The Love Gang Summer 2023. Image - EWN

ONCE again, the Villa Tiberio on Marbella’s Golden Mile hosted a spectacular fundraiser in aid of Children with Cancer UK, which is affiliated with Great Ormond Street Hospital.

This event, which heralded the start of summer has become an important part of the Costa del Sol calendar, set as it is in the beautiful Italianate gardens lovingly tended by popular restaurateur Sandro Morelli.

It was a sell-out evening which at €75 per person not only saw part of the proceeds go to the charity, but was incredible value for money with its welcome drinks, three­course meal, first-class entertainment and a spectacular firework display at the end of the evening. More than €30,000 was raised.

The Master of Ceremonies was local radio presenter Giles Brown and the entertainment included Victoria from Ukraine and her tribute to Cher, Mr Maph, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters and Lesley Harrison remembering the late and much-missed Tina Turner.

There was a visit from popular TOWIE member and now singer Arg who is a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol and funny man Danny Posthill who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 and has been gigging around the world ever since.

Danny agreed to act as auctioneer for the evening and helped raise an additional €8,000 for the charity which was originally founded in 1988 by Diana, Princess of Wales, in memory of Jean and Paul O’Gorman.

Speaking exclusively to Euro Weekly News Danny who was accompanied by wife Aimee Cole commented “it was a pleasure to do the auction and raise money for such a great charity which is very close to my heart. The venue was stunning, the food was amazing and I was very happy to do my bit.”

Some of the cream of the Marbella glitterati joined the 270 guests and included Elliott and Sadie Wright, John Thompson of Puente Romano and wife Linda, Peter and Michelle of Overseas Property, Tibbi Aquila and Michelle, Michel and Steven Euesden, Kristina Szekely, Barbara Fernando, Jeff Clarke and fiancé Pippa, indeed too many to mention.

Sandro Morelli thanked everyone who was able to attend or perform and also reminded them of the important work against cancer undertaken on the Costa del Sol by the Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena which he also helps raise funds for.

Telephone: +34 952 771 799

Email: info@villatiberio.com

Scroll through more images from the event here: