The sun is calling for canned wine

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 June 2023 • 8:26

Image - Can-Vi

Written by Louie Silkoff

This is my very first summer in Spain. I’m sure many of you can relate that anything past 18 degrees in the UK is the height of summer. However, I am continuously being reminded by locals that we are still in spring, this is nothing, and if I find this hot I will simply melt come mid-June.

But, I don’t care and I refuse to fry, so I have whipped out all the summer supplies.

Sunscreen factor 50+: check

Sunglasses: Broken, but check

Canned wine: multiple six packs, check, check, check.

I know canned wine might not feel like an essential, but trust me it is.

Canned wine is opening up a whole new way of drinking. Drinking that’s potentially more conscious, with the individual servings encouraging you to either drink less or easily keep track of your consumption. Canned wine is now coming to the festival scene, and health and safety teams everywhere are sighing with relief over the elimination of glass. And poolsides, many parents will rejoice in the option of a canned wine beside the pool whilst the kids splash about.

For a long time, we’ve been told that for a wine to be good quality it needs to be in a glass bottle with a cork. But, it’s all changing, and so whilst you’ll pay extra to have rips IN your jeans, you will also pay a pretty penny, sorry euro, for a good quality wine in a can. It’s a crazy world we live in, and I love it.

Saying that, there’s a time and place for everything. Am I going to plonk a six-pack of canned wine on the table for a romantic dinner? Probably not. But am I going to take a six pack of deliciously chilled canned wines to the beach? Absolutely, and I’ll get extra brownie points for choosing a more sustainable option! I mean, there’s nothing more delicious than saving the planet whilst enjoying a cold beverage.

So why canned wine?

If I haven’t convinced you yet, here’s a quick cheat sheet of why you should give canned wine a go.

It’s portable – small, compact and perfect for a day out, they are becoming a popular staple amongst those picnic hampers and beach bags. Most cans come in 250ml sizes, which roughly translates to two medium glasses of wine. They are also perfect for places where glass is not appropriate – think beaches and poolsides.

You’re still getting quality – gone are the days of only cheap wines being canned, now you can count on a whole host of high-quality wines being available. In my opinion, the quality of many canned wines is surpassing their glass-bottled brethren. Don’t get me wrong, I love a glass bottle but I’m certainly making more space for the can.

It helps keep things fresh – the aluminium keeps the wine cold, fresh and ready to drink. A can is the perfect home for a zippy and aromatic wine, and with the smaller quantity you’re able to enjoy a fresh bubble with each sip. I won’t harp on about sustainability, but it’s nice to know that the carbon footprint of canned wines blows the glass bottle out of the water, literally.

Lastly, it CAN save you money – hear me out, you’re sitting in the garden on a Thursday night, the sun is beaming and oh wouldn’t it be nice to have a glass of rose? But, no-one else is home and you don’t want to open a whole bottle and end up wasting half of it …. You see where I’m going with this?

Right, now we are on the same page, let’s get to a few recommendations.

First up, the grapes. In Spain, we are spoiled with a whole range of delicious and juicy grapes. Here are a few to look out for when picking a canned wine:

Sparkling white wine: Parellada or Xarel.lo

White wine: Macabeu or Verdejo

Rosé wine: Grenache

Red Wine: Tempranillo

Here are a few canned wines to get you started

Can Vi Wines- €5.50 per can

Their entire range is delicious and they are also a great introduction into natural wines. My personal favourite is their Rosé but I’ve tried the whole range and can easily recommend all of them.

Zeena – €3 per can