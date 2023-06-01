By David Laycock • 01 June 2023 • 10:10
TikTok prankster Mizzy posts apology video
Credit: mizzygram_ on Instagram
Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, posted an apology online, May 31, apparently prompted by an interaction with the Tate brothers.
After Mizzy appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tristan Tate wrote this on Twitter:
“Mizzy had done some dumb s**t. Piers Morgan was totally right to call him out, but what now? Back to the streets of London perhaps trying to get the “clout” he desires the only way he knows how? No. Not if I can help it. If I can I’m going to help this young man, he needs it.”
Mizzy had done some dumb shit.
Piers Morgan was totally right to call him out, but what now?
Back to the streets of London perhaps trying to get the “clout” he desires the only way he knows how?
No. Not if I can help it.
If I can I’m going to help this young man, he needs it. pic.twitter.com/FzFqvBI6GK
— Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) May 25, 2023
Mizzy had done some dumb shit.
Piers Morgan was totally right to call him out, but what now?
Back to the streets of London perhaps trying to get the “clout” he desires the only way he knows how?
No. Not if I can help it.
If I can I’m going to help this young man, he needs it. pic.twitter.com/FzFqvBI6GK
— Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) May 25, 2023
Tate, who is no stranger to controversy himself, having been accused of human trafficking and held in a Romanian prison, has now it would appear reached out to Mizzy as promised.
Mizzy, referring to himself in the video as Bacari, posted a long online statement on Twitter in which he refers to talking with Tristan Tatesaying:
“I know I ain’t the best with my words but just try to understand and listen to what I have to say. I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a very big violation to the homeowners.”
O’Garro claims to have gone and visit the homeowners who he terrified in one of his ‘prank’ videos saying:
“She did record the apology but I don’t see that video anywhere and maybe it is for good reason but just know the apology was real.”
He goes on to refer to Mizzy as a persona or an extension of self and to talk about Piers Morgan’s accusations that he didn’t seem to show remorse for his actions. He says that he got sucked into the Mizzy persona forgetting his true self, saying:
I know I ain’t the best with my words but just try to understand and listen to what I have to say.
I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a… pic.twitter.com/40iFdNdaJb
— mizzy (@mizzyisbanned) May 31, 2023
I know I ain’t the best with my words but just try to understand and listen to what I have to say.
I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a… pic.twitter.com/40iFdNdaJb
— mizzy (@mizzyisbanned) May 31, 2023
There will be those who think this is a stunt for more publicity and those also who doubt that the controversial Tate brothers are suitable mentors, but we will monitor Mizzy’s content and look for actions to match his words.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.