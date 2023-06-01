By David Laycock • 01 June 2023 • 10:10

TikTok prankster Mizzy posts apology video Credit: mizzygram_ on Instagram

Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, posted an apology online, May 31, apparently prompted by an interaction with the Tate brothers.

After Mizzy appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tristan Tate wrote this on Twitter:

“Mizzy had done some dumb s**t. Piers Morgan was totally right to call him out, but what now? Back to the streets of London perhaps trying to get the “clout” he desires the only way he knows how? No. Not if I can help it. If I can I’m going to help this young man, he needs it.”

Tate, who is no stranger to controversy himself, having been accused of human trafficking and held in a Romanian prison, has now it would appear reached out to Mizzy as promised.

Mizzy, referring to himself in the video as Bacari, posted a long online statement on Twitter in which he refers to talking with Tristan Tatesaying:

“I know I ain’t the best with my words but just try to understand and listen to what I have to say. I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a very big violation to the homeowners.”

O’Garro claims to have gone and visit the homeowners who he terrified in one of his ‘prank’ videos saying:

“She did record the apology but I don’t see that video anywhere and maybe it is for good reason but just know the apology was real.”

He goes on to refer to Mizzy as a persona or an extension of self and to talk about Piers Morgan’s accusations that he didn’t seem to show remorse for his actions. He says that he got sucked into the Mizzy persona forgetting his true self, saying:

“Bacari definitely has remorse and I show the people in my videos that in person off camera because not everything you see on social media is real”.

“teaching me to actually take people’s feelings in and hold more accountability for my actions as I develop into a Man.” Mizzy then talks of Tristan Tate reaching out to him to help him:

Apparently, both Tate brothers are involved in helping O’Garro: “They are also showing me that I can accomplish what I want in ways that won’t make me look like a villain and in the process also help others.”

There will be those who think this is a stunt for more publicity and those also who doubt that the controversial Tate brothers are suitable mentors, but we will monitor Mizzy’s content and look for actions to match his words.