Unearthed secrets: Possible Spanish Civil War relic discovered on San Pedro beach

By Betty Henderson • 01 June 2023 • 13:00

Police work along the local coastline. Photo credit: Policia Marbella

IN a surprising turn of events, archaeologists working near the Roman baths of Las Bóvedas, just a stone’s throw away from the Guadalmina coastline in San Pedro Alcantara, unearthed a torpedo believed to have been launched from a ship during the Spanish Civil War.

During excavation work to reconstruct a nearby Roman wall on Tuesday, May 30, archaeologists stumbled upon a metal artefact with distinctive markings on it on the beach. Local police officers were called, and shortly after arrived at the site of discovery, where they set up a cordon.

At around 1pm, members of the Guardia Civil’s TEDAX bomb disposal team arrived on site to remove the object and defuse it.

Interestingly, this discovery was made in the same location where beachgoers stumbled upon a grenade in the summer of 2015, which had malfunctioned when it was fired but still contained active explosives. The grenade was also thought to date back to the Spanish Civil War. Similarly, the grenade was destroyed by bomb disposal experts.