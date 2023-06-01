UPDATE: Inquest opening comments on e-bike crash teenagers

By John Ensor • 01 June 2023 • 18:07

On May 22 two teenagers lost their lives sparking a nine-hour-long riot causing destruction and injury, today a court heard the much-awaited coroner’s report.

Following the tragic events of May 22, Pontypridd Coroner’s Court was informed of the cause of the deaths of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, according to Wales Online, Thursday, June 1.

Controversy surrounds the circumstances of the events leading up to the death of the two boys, who were observed riding one e-bike and seconds later appeared to be followed by a police vehicle. The court heard that both victims had come off the bike and were found by a member of the public.

Pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter stated that Kyrees died from a blunt head injury and Harvey’s death occurred from a blunt injury to the head and trunk.

Coroner Patricia Morgan confirmed that an inquest was essential as there was ‘reason to suspect the deaths were violent or unnatural in nature.’ It was also decided that the hearings would be adjoined because ‘the circumstances are such that I consider it appropriate for them to be heard together.’

Rounding up the statement, Ms Morgan continued: ‘There is a live investigation ongoing in relation to the circumstances. Therefore, today I will open the inquest but will adjourn to allow a full investigation to take place and be completed.

‘I will require regular updates on the progress of that investigation and I will set a date in due course for the final inquest to be listed.’

Following the tragic events of May 22, a crowd gathered and caused a serious disturbance resulting in damage to cars and property and several injuries, which later resulted in the arrests of nine people between the ages of 15 and 21.